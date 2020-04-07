300 teams to check coronavirus spread in Noida

At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has deployed 300 teams to visit coronavirus affected areas and carry out awareness programmes and other medical exercises to curtail its spread in the district. Noida has reported 58 positive cases so far.

“The administration has deployed 300 containment/surveillance teams… The teams will make people aware of crucial health practices like social distancing, washing hands etc and collect feedback. Parallelly, the sanitisation and cleaning of these areas will be carried out intensively,” said Suhas L Y, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the administration, each team will have three members — one each from the health department, revenue department and police. The administration and medical authorities have identified 12 hotspots and as per guidelines, the surveillance zone will extend to 3 km of each one. The hostpots are situated in both Noida and Greater Noida.

A majority of the hotspots have stemmed from more than 30 cases that have been linked directly/indirectly to the fire safety firm in Sector 135. Presently, 1,225 residents across the district are under surveillance for possible symptoms and disease.

The administration also launched mobile Rapid Response Teams, consists of members from administrative departments, who will be the first responders for COVID-19 related matters. An ‘All in One’ integrated control room and helpline has also been set up.

