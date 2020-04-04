25 new Covid-19 cases in Agra, some had attended Tablighi Jamaat event

Two days ago, six out of 28 people from Agra, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, were found positive. Two days ago, six out of 28 people from Agra, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, were found positive.

Twenty-five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Agra on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 45. Agra has the second highest number of cases across Uttar Pradesh after Noida, whose number of cases reached 50 on Friday evening.

“There were 25 samples that returned positive. We suspect that the cases are directly/indirectly linked to Tablighi Jamaat directly. Some of the persons, who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, were traced to Agra and we had begun the process of taking the samples. The patients have been admitted to the isolation ward and are receiving due treatment,” an official said.

Two days ago, six out of 28 people from Agra, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, were found positive. Medical officials in Agra’s District Hospital have set up a special section where the Jamaat members and their contacts are being screened.

Till April 1, Agra had registered 12 cases and the sudden spike can now be attributed to Tablighi Jamaat members traveling in the region, an official said.

Earlier, a doctor father-son duo had also tested positive after the two had returned from a foreign trip recently, following which their hospital was sealed.

The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 174 and two persons in the state have died so far. The medical officials are awaiting the results of 197 more samples while 19 patients have recovered till now.

