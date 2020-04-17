25 Indians overseas died of COVID-19, so far 3,336 infected

The MEA’s COVID control room has also fielded about 5,000 phone calls, answered 18,000 emails and addressed 2,000 public grievances over the last one month. (File Photo) The MEA’s COVID control room has also fielded about 5,000 phone calls, answered 18,000 emails and addressed 2,000 public grievances over the last one month. (File Photo)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A total of 25 Indians overseas have died due to COVID-19 and 3,336 Indians abroad have been infected so far, sources said on Thursday. Sources said that while 35,000 foreign nationals from 48 countries have been evacuated from India, there are no plans to evacuate Indians from overseas as of now.

For Indians stranded overseas, sources made it clear that the government’s advice has been to “stay put wherever you are”. “It’s a matter of having patience, contact the Indian embassies wherever you are — seek their support, help and guidance,” a source said.

“I think to the extent possible, our missions have reached out to a large number of people, and are trying to solve their problems. Of course, these are difficult times. We need the understanding of people that this too will pass. It’s a matter of time. I think our missions have gone to the extraordinary length of even taking the support of the NRI community,” a source said.

When specifically asked about evacuation of Indian nationals from the UK, the source said, “At this point of time, I cannot give you any clear answer, because we are in a lockdown period. We will have to wait for some clarity, at a later time.”

The source said that India has also approved requests to supply essential life-saving drugs like HCQ to 55 countries so far. While 21 of them are being supplied through commercial arrangements, some others have been given as grant in small quantities.

Sources also said that there is a move to convene a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) foreign ministers later this month on the COVID-19 pandemic. India had earlier participated in the G-20 leaders and SAARC leaders’ virtual summit.

The MEA’s COVID control room has also fielded about 5,000 phone calls, answered 18,000 emails and addressed 2,000 public grievances over the last one month.

The 3,336 Indian citizens infected with coronavirus in 53 foreign countries include 785 people in Kuwait, 634 in Singapore, 420 in Qatar, 308 in Iran, 297 in Oman, 238 in UAE, 186 in Saudi Arabia, 135 in Bahrain, 91 in Italy, 37 in Malaysia, 36 in Portugal, 29 in Ghana, 24 in the US, 15 in Switzerland and 13 in France.

