21-yr-old tests positive for COVID-19 at Ambala, his village in Patiala sealed

Ambala district recorded its first positive case of coronavirus taking the total number of cases in Haryana to 21. The patient, however, is a native of a village of Punjab’s Patiala district that is located near Ambala-Patiala border.

The 21-year-old man had returned from Nepal to New Delhi on March 19. From New Delhi, he boarded a bus and reached his native village Ramnagar Sainianwala in Patiala district.

After he complained of “headache, loose motion and fever with no respiratory difficulty”, his family got him admitted to Ambala’s Civil Hospital on March 26.

He was kept at an isolation ward and his samples were sent for examination on March 27. He tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday. Ambala’s Civil Surgeon communicated about the patient’s condition to the Civil Surgeon of Patiala and as a matter of precaution, Patiala district administration sealed the entire village on Sunday.

The patient’s 14 family members were also taken to Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital and have been kept under isolation. Their samples were also taken and have been sent for testing.

Six out of 21 positive patients discharged from hospitals

However, the state government disclosed that out of 21 positive cases, six have fully recovered and tested negative for the virus. They have been discharged from hospitals. This list of six patients had five from Gurgaon and one from Faridabad.

“It is a matter of great relief that out our coronavirus positive patients, six people have now fully recovered including five persons from Gurgaon and one from Faridabad district. It is also a matter of relief that there is no causality in the state,” state government said in a statement issued.

“Out of a total 10 positive cases in Gurgaon district, now samples of five people are negative that means that they have completely recovered from the disease. Also, the sample of the first COVID-19 patient of the district is also now negative,” the government’s statement added.

From Faridabad, out of three positive cases, sample of one patient was reported negative Saturday.

“The Chief Minister appreciated efforts of the officers and employees of the Health Department, especially the officers of Gurgaon and Faridabad District Administration, who are engaged in the work of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. He directed the officers concerned to focus on setting up exclusive COVID-19 hospitals”, the state government’s spokesperson said.

Khattar on Sunday also directed the district-level Health Department officers that a team of specialist doctors should be constituted in their respective districts so that if necessary they can mutually coordinate to take necessary steps to stop the spread of coronavirus and can also discuss their strategies for dealing the same and can further take the right decision.

Vij orders police to develop a mobile application

Officers of the state have been directed to develop a ‘mobile-app’ that can monitor the activities of the people who have been ‘home quarantined’ and through this app, the state government should get the information about such people who go away from the designated places so that legal action can be taken against them.

“Police officers have been directed to monitor the activities of the ‘Home Quarantined’ people and the concerned Station House Officer should keep a regular check on them, and if anyone is found violating the rules, then action should be taken against them,” Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said.

