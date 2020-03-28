$2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill is signed into law

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, meets with members of his staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 2020. Markets shuddered as the trillion economic stabilization package stalled before negotiators, like McConnell, cemented a historic deal to help businesses large and small. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times) Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, meets with members of his staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 2020. Markets shuddered as the trillion economic stabilization package stalled before negotiators, like McConnell, cemented a historic deal to help businesses large and small. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

(Written by Emily Cochrane and Sheryl Gay Stolberg)

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping $2 trillion measure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, but not before a late objection from a lone rank-and-file Republican forced hundreds of lawmakers to rush back to the capital even as the virus continued to spread through their ranks.

The move by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., accomplished an extraordinary feat, uniting Trump and John Kerry, the former Democratic secretary of state and presidential candidate, in a bipartisan moment of outrage against a lawmaker who wanted to force the whole House to take a formal roll-call vote.

House Democrats and Republicans teamed up to bring just enough lawmakers back to the Capitol to thwart Massie’s tactic, and the measure passed on a voice vote. It was a resounding show of support for a bill that lawmakers in both parties said was imperfect but essential to address a national public health and economic crisis.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said Friday as he signed the legislation in the Oval Office. But by then, the spark of bipartisanship appeared to have faded. While the legislation was the product of a compromise among Republicans, Democrats and the administration, Trump did not invite any Democrats to the White House to celebrate its enactment, as is typical.

The measure is unparalleled in its scope and size, touching on every aspect of the country in an effort to send help to desperate Americans, provide aid to hospitals combating the disease, and bolster an economy forced to slow or shut down altogether to minimize the spread of the pandemic.

In weeks, it will send direct payments of $1,200 to individuals earning up to $75,000, with smaller payments to those with incomes of up to $99,000 and an additional $500 per child. It will substantially expand jobless aid, providing an additional 13 weeks and a four-month enhancement of benefits — including an extra $600 per week — and extend it to freelancers and gig workers. The package also suspends all federal student loan payments for six months through September, and the loans will not accrue interest during that period.

For companies struggling under the strain of the crisis, the measure will provide $377 billion in federally guaranteed loans to small businesses and establish a $500 billion government lending program for distressed companies, including allowing the administration the ability to take equity stakes in airlines that received aid to help compensate taxpayers. It also sends $100 billion to hospitals on the front lines of the pandemic.

For the 116th Congress, which began in the middle of a government shutdown and emerged only weeks ago from a bitter impeachment fight, the enactment of a mammoth government aid bill capped off a remarkable flurry of bipartisan cooperation and expedited legislative work.

But in the final hours before its approval, chaos reigned on Capitol Hill, as Massie, a libertarian with a penchant for using procedural maneuvers to try to block legislation, declared that a spending measure of such proportions should not receive congressional approval without every lawmaker having to record a position.

That threatened to upend a plan by House leaders to hold a voice vote on the package, sparing most lawmakers a potentially dangerous trip back to Washington as public health officials have advised people to shelter in place and avoid large gatherings. Instead, the leaders in both parties had to summon dozens of members back to the capital — piling into cars or securing seats on near-empty red-eye flights — so that enough of them would be present in the House chamber to block Massie’s request.

Trump took to Twitter to berate the Kentucky Republican, calling him a “third rate Grandstander,” and Kerry replied that Massie “must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity.” That drew an appreciative retweet from the president, who said he was “Very impressed” with the Democrat’s sense of humor.

Massie’s own colleagues in both parties were even more scathing. Rep. Peter T. King, R-N.Y., said on Twitter that his colleague would have blood on his hands if lawmakers became infected.

Despite the widespread disdain for Massie, his late objection — like one raised by Senate Republicans in the hours before the measure unanimously passed that chamber Wednesday — pointed to some lingering ideological divides over the government’s role in confronting a crisis. The political backlash that followed the 2008 bailout of Wall Street and the enormous stimulus program that followed in 2009 hung over the discussions, and members of Congress are keenly aware that voters are closely watching their actions.

“They don’t want a recorded vote,” Massie told reporters of congressional leaders. “They don’t want to be on record on making the biggest mistake in history.”

In under four weeks, lawmakers have produced three substantial proposals to confront the coronavirus, agreeing to emergency government help, expansions of the social safety net and financial bailouts that would have seemed unthinkable only a few weeks ago. Trump has signed all of them.

Now that the largest of those is law, attention will turn to its effect on a battered economy, where 3.3 million filed for unemployment last week, entire industries are in peril, and many experts say a package of its size can provide a few months of ballast — if that — before more help is needed. The administration now must scramble to find ways of enforcing the vast new programs, including an array of benefits for Americans and aid to nearly every industry — as well as strict oversight measures to make sure bailed-out companies do not use the help to enrich themselves at the expense of their workers.

The law creates disclosure requirements, an inspector general and a congressionally mandated board to monitor a $425 billion bailout fund to be administered by the Federal Reserve, and bars companies that receive government infusions from doing stock buybacks for as long as they are benefiting from federal aid, in addition to a year afterward. Companies owned by Trump and members of his family are barred from receiving any of the bailout money, although the president’s real estate company could potentially benefit from other aspects of the stimulus law.

About two hours after Trump signed the legislation, however, the White House issued a signing statement undermining a crucial safeguard Democrats had demanded as a condition of agreeing to the corporate bailout fund. The law empowers the inspector general to request information from executive branch agencies and requires the official to report any unreasonable refusal to Congress “without delay.” But Trump suggested his constitutional powers permit him to decide what information to share with lawmakers.

Democrats have vowed to push for a fourth round of government help that would address priorities left uncovered by the bill signed Friday, including more benefits for workers and funds for hospitals, but it was unclear whether Republicans would agree that additional aid was needed.

“The option that we have is to either let them suffer with nothing, or to allow this greed and billions of dollars, which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars, to contribute to the largest income inequality gap in our future,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. “There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill and the choices that we have to make.”

But a sense of urgency in the face of a national crisis prevailed, prompting most lawmakers to offer their support even as the coronavirus continued to spread through Congress. Two more representatives announced Friday that they had tested positive for the virus — Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., and Mike Kelly, R-Pa. — bringing the total in the House to four. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., reported Sunday that he had the disease. Dozens more lawmakers have quarantined themselves out of an abundance of caution.

