Dubai flight passengers screened at airport; woman, baby with ‘mild cough’ taken to Naidu Hospital

A 26-year-old woman passenger with a one-year-old baby with “mild cough” reported to the health counter at Pune airport (File photo) A 26-year-old woman passenger with a one-year-old baby with “mild cough” reported to the health counter at Pune airport (File photo)

After the Pune district administration’s decision to quarantine all passengers who arrive at Pune airport from seven “high-risk” COVID-19 countries, the first international flight from Dubai arrived on Friday morning. As per information provided by the district administration, none of the 129 passengers who arrived in the flight had visited the countries worst hit by the virus — China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain or Germany — recently.

The district administration had on Thursday announced that passengers of the Dubai-Pune flights would be placed under “institutional quarantine” if it was found they had visited any of these countries after February 15, even if they showed no symptoms of the virus.

“The SpiceJet flight from Dubai arrived at the Pune International Airport with 129 passengers on board at 4.05 am. It had 74 men, 41 women, 10 children and four infants on board. Among these, 118 were Indian nationals and 11 were foreigners. On checking their travel history, we found that none of the passengers had travelled to the seven high-risks countries after February 15,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

However, a 26-year-old woman passenger with a one-year-old baby with “mild cough” reported to the health counter at Pune airport, and they were taken to Naidu Hospital in an ambulance at 5.15 am.

“Except these two persons, all others were allowed to go home but have been advised to remain under ‘house quarantine’. Their health will be monitored for the next few days,” said Ram.

Every week, Pune airport receives 10 flights from Dubai. About 150 to 250 passengers travel from Dubai to Pune every day. So far, 1,471 passengers arriving from Dubai have been screened at Pune airport from March 6, when the screenings commenced.

CM orders schools, colleges shut in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad; theatres, pools shut across state

