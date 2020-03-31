19 cases in three days, Meerut grapples with containing coronavirus spread

Meerut has recorded 19 positive coronavirus cases in the last three days. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational) Meerut has recorded 19 positive coronavirus cases in the last three days. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational)

As the number of coronavirus patients in Meerut jumped to 19 in the past three days, becoming the Uttar Pradesh district with the most cases after Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), officials Monday sealed several colonies and ordered largescale sanitisation.

While 16 infected people are linked to one man — a 50-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, who was in town to meet his in-laws after returning from Dubai — the two other cases are isolated.

“Since 16 of the 19 positive patients had come in direct or indirect contact of the man from Maharashtra… we have decided to completely seal Shastri Nagar Sector-13, Humayan Nagar, Saraibehlim and Sorahabgate till April 5. All the entry and exit points have been barricaded and no is allowed to move in and out. We have also placed three police stations —Nauchandi, Lisadi Gate and Kotwali — under high alert as the areas come within circles of these police stations,” District Magistrate Anil Dhingra said.

On Saturday, the district reported its first positive case — the 50-year-old crockery seller from Amravati who had come to visit his in-laws in Meerut. He had reached Meerut on March 19 and attended a wedding, family functions and offered prayers at two mosques in the town. The man was admitted to a hospital in Meerut on March 26 with severe respiratory complaint. In the next two days, 16 more people, including his wife, his three brothers-in-law, other distant relatives, tested positive.

“Among the infected people are residents of Lisadi Gate area where the 50-year-old had visited. So far, medical teams concentrated in areas where the man told us he had visited. Now, two more cases have been reported from Ganga Nagar locality. This is a cause of concern…” Chief Medical Officer (Meerut) Rajkumar said.

