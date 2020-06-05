15 new cases in Amritsar, 11 of them suspected community spread

It is the highest number of the suspected community spread cases in a single day in Amritsar since the outbreak. (representational) It is the highest number of the suspected community spread cases in a single day in Amritsar since the outbreak. (representational)

Amritsar reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — of which 11 are suspected by health officials to be instances of community spread.

The 11 symptomatic cases were reported at the district’s flu corners and their source of infection has not been pinpointed yet.

The new cases come at a time when the district administration has increased its sample collecting capacity in the last three days. Out of 300 samples, 15 came back positive.

It is the highest number of the suspected community spread cases in a single day in Amritsar since the outbreak.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the Amritsar district administration was collecting only around 200 samples per day.

“Around 1,400 samples are still pending. We are expecting the reports soon. These 15 cases have been out of 300 samples,” said a health department official.

The 11 suspected cases of community spread have been reported from Meeran Kot, New Garden Colony, Basant Avenue, Phoolanwala Chowk , Dhapai, Khandwala, Loharka road, Rose Avenue, Katra Moti Ram, Telephone Exchange, and Talwandu Dasonda Singh locality.

Among other positive cases are a direct contact of a patient, while another is from Haryana. Two healthcare providers also tested positive.

The district’s Covid tally is now 420, with 325 already discharged, while 88 patients are admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Amritsar has reported 7 deaths so far.

