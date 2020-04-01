13 new cases reported in Gujarat, highest number in a day so far

A patient from Ahmedabad was discharged after full recovery, while 75 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals at present with three of them on ventilator. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File) A patient from Ahmedabad was discharged after full recovery, while 75 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals at present with three of them on ventilator. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, the highest number so far in a single day, including the first positive case from Panchmahal district. A patient from Ahmedabad was discharged after full recovery, while 75 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals at present with three of them on ventilator.

8 in Ahmedabad

Two days after Ahmedabad was declared as one of the 10 COVID-19 hotspots in the country, the standard operating procedure of which calls for greater surveillance, greater testing, and cordoning off areas, eight new patients tested positive from the AMC jurisdiction on Wednesday, including three from a family.

A 45-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, all residents of Bapunagar, were hospitalised on Tuesday after an AMC team of healthworkers found them to be symptomatic. The three who recently visited Indore subsequently tested positive. Another 68-year-old man from Kalupur area, who recently visited Indore, also tested positive.

A 54-year-old man who returned from Malaysia before flight operations were suspended on March 22 also tested positive. Another 65-year-old woman from Chandkheda area, a 67-year-old man from Bodakdev and a 58-year-old woman from Raipur area tested positive, where the source of infection is not known.

New district new case

Panchmahal district reported its first case with a 78-year-old man from Godhra town of the district testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The man was suffering from kidney ailments and was consulting a private doctor in Godhra who referred him to Vadodara two days ago, Panchmahals district collector Amit Arora said.

“He has no travel history so this could be a case of local transmission. For the past few months, he had been suffering from kidney ailments and was referred to Vadodara by a doctor here. In Vadodara, his samples were sent for testing, which confirmed him to be positive. After identifying the source of the infection, we will trace the people who had come in contact with him,” Arora added.

Unknown sources

In Surat, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman also tested positive along with two others in Porbandar — a 27-year-old female and a 42-year-old man. The source of infection is not known in any of these cases, according to officials.

Recruitment

A day after the Gujarat government took the decision to fill vacancies of medical professionals through ad hoc contractual recruitment and passed a resolution to this effect, a list of 163 vacancies of medical officers across primary health care centres (PHCs), community healthcare centres (CHCs) and government hospitals, was published on the Gujarat health department website on Wednesday.

