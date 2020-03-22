12 new coronavirus cases in Kerala — all returned from Gulf

Three cases each were reported from Kannur and Ernakulam districts. (Reuters) Three cases each were reported from Kannur and Ernakulam districts. (Reuters)

With 12 fresh suspected cases emerging on Saturday, the number of suspected coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 52.

Of the new cases, six were reported in Kasaragod district, where the government has implemented stringent measures to avert a community spread.

Three cases each were reported from Kannur and Ernakulam districts.

After the review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that all 12 people who reportedly tested positive on Saturday have returned from Gulf countries.

“At this stage, we cannot say there is community spread of the virus in Kerala. All the (patients with) positive cases have come from the Gulf. As on Saturday, 53,013 persons are under observation. Of them, 228 have been isolated in hospitals,’’ he said.

Referring to the case of a suspected patient who has returned from a Gulf nation, who did not adhere to home quarantine norms, Vijayan said, “If restrictions are not followed, the government would be forced to introduce more stringent steps. Irresponsible behaviour of certain persons would not be allowed.”

The Health Department on Saturday partially brought out the route map of the 47-year-old Dubai-returned person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. As per the route map, the person had attended 17 functions, including three weddings.

