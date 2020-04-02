Coronavirus outbreak: 10 Tablighi reached Telangana on March 13, met hundreds

Beds have been readied in Hyderabad. (PTI) Beds have been readied in Hyderabad. (PTI)

A group of 10 religious preachers from Indonesia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Telangana, should have set alarm bells ringing in the country’s fight against the spread of the disease. They had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at the Alami Markaz (headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat) in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin, and had reached Ramagundem in Telangana on March 13 by AP Sampark Kranti Express before they were tested positive.

After all of them were shifted to Hyderabad’s Gandhi general hospital by the rapid response team on March 16 — by when they had visited four mosques in Karimnagar district and met with hundreds of people — one among them, P-5, was the first to test positive on March 17.

Two days later, on March 19, the government announced P-7 to P-14, all Indonesian nationals, as positive for COVID-19. On March 20, another two Indonesians in the group, P-18, and P-19, tested positive.

On March 21 and 23, a 35-year-old man from Hyderabad and a 23-year-old man from Karimnagar who was in contact with the Indonesian group, were declared P-20 and P-30. While the state government cordoned off certain localities of the district as red zones, the district collector advised the locals who came in contact with the Indonesians to undergo diagnosis at Karimnagar government hospital.

On the evening of March 23, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a total, statewide lockdown until March 31.

Though all 10 Indonesian preachers had tested positive by March 20, it was only on March 30 that the state government asked the public to come forward and inform the health department if they had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

This was after six persons with a history of participation in the Nizamuddin Markaz meeting were declared dead in the state on March 30.

Was there a delay in sharing information with the Centre on the possibility of a COVID-19 cluster at Delhi’s Nizamuddin?

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender told The Indian Express: “The Centre should have been more active as more and more people who returned from Delhi’s Markaz meeting were being tested positive in different states.”

Pressed on whether he thought the Centre had failed to react promptly however, the minister said: “We cannot say that, and we should not say that. It is our collective responsibility and we should tackle it collectively.”

On Wednesday, the health minister said that all barring 160-odd people among the 1,030 who had travelled to Delhi to participate in the Tablighi Jamaat meeting have been identified. “There is some duplication of names, some might have stayed back in Delhi. All those who are traced here would be screened, and those with symptoms would be tested for the disease,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd