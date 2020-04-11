10 held in Valley for attending militant’s funeral amid lockdown

SP Sopore Javid Iqbal told The Indian Express on Friday that they have arrested 10 people so far in the case and that identification of more people is underway. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) SP Sopore Javid Iqbal told The Indian Express on Friday that they have arrested 10 people so far in the case and that identification of more people is underway. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday said it had arrested 10 people who had participated in the funeral of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander killed in a gunfight in Sopore in North Kashmir this week.

On Wednesday, a large number of people had thronged Sajad Nawab’s house after he was killed in the encounter. Subsequently, Sopore Police had registered a case for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

SP Sopore Javid Iqbal told The Indian Express on Friday that they have arrested 10 people so far in the case and that identification of more people is underway.

A senior police officer in Sopore said that more people have been identified and more arrests would be made soon in the case. “A case has been registered for violating Covid-19 protocols and government advisories regarding social gathering. Investigation in the case is in process and we will arrest more people,” said the officer.

According to Sopore police the “legal heirs had given in writings that they would adhere to social distancing when the body was handed over to them after completing medico legal formalities.”

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd