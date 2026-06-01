Audio clip claims Congress leader Zameer Ahmed helped SDPI candidate in Karnataka bypoll

Leaders close to Zameer Ahmed Khan had urged the Congress to pick a Muslim candidate for the Davanagere South bypoll.(File Photo)

An audio clip of a purported conversation between Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Congress leader Mohammed Siraj was leaked on Monday to lend credence to allegations of internal sabotage during the recently held Davanagere South bypoll.

The audio clip was broadcast widely in regional media and went viral in political circles, even though its authenticity is yet to be verified. The clip came out amid speculations over a possible deputy chief minister post for Zameer, who is a loyalist of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the clip, Zameer is purportedly heard saying that the results at Davanagere were a matter of honour for him. “Mere izzat ka sawaal hai,” he is heard saying. In the ensuing conversation, the minister asks how the overall voting was. “Cooker. Only cooker,” says Siraj. The pressure cooker was the symbol of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Afsar Kodlipete.