Gujarat: Youth stabbed to death by ‘cousin’s harasser’

A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of youths in Amroli area on Monday with police saying the the deceased is the cousin brother of a girl who was being harassed by one of the accused.

According to police, Ajay Rathod was stabbed to death by Vicky alias Vishal Rathod, who was allegedly harassing Ajay’s cousin sister over phone, police said. Two others suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Police said Ajay’s cousin Vinod Rathod lodged a complaint with Amroli police station on Monday night, stating that his cousin sister was being harassed on phone by Vicky, a resident of the same area over a few months.

The girl complained about Vicky to her brother Umesh Rathod, who along with Vinod and others, warned Vicky to end such activities on December 25.

On Monday, Vicky, accompanied by his friends, went to Umesh’s house and stabbed him with a knife.

Ajay and another cousin, Bharat, who came to his rescue were also stabbed after which the assailants fled from the spot.

All three injured were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared Ajay dead on arrival, while condition of Umesh and Bharat are stable.

Amroli police arrested Vicky, Mukesh Rathod, Ramesh Rathod under murder charges Tuesday, while others are still absconding.

Amroli police inspector RP Solanki said, “The accused Vishal has been harassing a girl for a few days. After she complained, her brothers warned Vishal, due to which he along with his friend attacked the girl’s brother and cousins, leading to the murder. We have arrested three persons and the others will be arrested soon.”