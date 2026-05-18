Young BJP leader stabbed on a street in Surat late Sunday night; Police probing motive

A 23-year-old restaurateur who is also is also a ward leader in the Surat City BJP, Jay Dalal, was allegedly stabbed to death in a public place after an altercation with “friends” late Sunday night, police said.

Dalal who is vice president of the youth wing of Dindoli ward in Surat, his mother Jayshree Dalal is a member of the party’s Mahila Morcha. She is also the complainant in the case at Udhna police station where the FIR identifies three accused:Milan Koli, Pankaj Patil and Kishan Parmar, all residents of the Dindoli area in Surat, who have been charged of murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Kishan Parmar, the police said, has a number of cases pending against him. He had been recently released from PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) detention.

The incident took place in the Udhna area on Road number 6, where Dalal was in a group of around five-six youths of which the three accused got into an altercation with him, the reason for which is under investigation, police said.

The men then took out knives from their pocket and stabbed him repeatedly. After Dalal fell on the ground, the trio escaped from the spot, while the two remaining persons immediately took Jay Dalal to Apple hospital at Udhna Darwaja, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The hospital authorities informed police about the incident, while the parents of the deceased were informed by two of his friends who were present at the spot at 12.30 am on Monday.

Udhna police inspector R M Thakore told The Indian Express, “The deceased Jay Dalal runs a restaurant and hotel business in Dindoli and Vesu area, and he left home on Sunday night at around 8.30 pm, after he received a call from a friend. He reached Udhna Road No. 6, where he met his friends. Something had gone wrong among them, which led to the oral altercations. Angered by this, three youths took out a knife and stabbed him to death. The victim had five to six stab wounds, which had caused his death.”

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He added, “ We have identified three accused and have launched a hunt for them. The trio will be arrested soon. The reason behind the quarrel is not yet known.”

Jay’s parents, Nagin Dalal and his wife, Jayshree along with several others including BJP leaders, reached the hospital after learning about the incident.

On Monday, a postmortem was carried out on the dead body of the deceased at New Civil Hospital and was later handed over to the family for carrying out the final rites.