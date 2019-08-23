Uttar Pradesh forms Jal Shakti Department on lines of Centre

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to form a new Department of Jal Shakti on the lines of the Centre and gave its charge to newly-elevated Cabinet Minister Mahendra Singh. The Department of Irrigation will be merged with Jal Shakti.

Mahendra, who was so far the minister of state for Rural Development, was given the charge in a late night allotment of portfolios a day after Cabinet expansion on Wednesday.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kept 37 departments, including significant ones like Home, Housing and Urban Development, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Jail Administration, Appointments, Information, Institutional Finance, Estate and Protocol with himself, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna has been given the charge of Finance Department.

It may be mentioned that Rajesh Agarwal had resigned as the Finance Minister a day before the Cabinet expansion.

The two Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, have Public Works and Entertainment Tax departments and Secondary Education and Higher Education departments repectively.

In an another significant change, the charge of Health Department was taken away from Cabinet Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh and given to Jai Pratap Singh who was earlier the minister for Excise and Prohibition. Sidhartha Nath is now the Cabinet Minister for Khadi, Resham, MSME and Export Promotion as well as NRI Minister. Newly-inducted Ram Naresh Agnihotri is the new Excise and Prohibition Minister.

Another newly-inducted Cabinet Minister, Kamla Rani Varun, has been made the Minister for Technical Education.

Two elevated Ministers, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Anil Rajbhar, have been given the departments of Panchayati Raj and Backward Welfare as well as Divyangjan Empowerment respectively. Suresh Rana, who has also been elevated as a Cabinet Minister from Minister of State with independent charge, will continue to head the Sugarcane Development Department.

In an another significant change, Minority Welfare as well as Muslim Waqf, along with Haj departments have been given to Nand Gopal Nandi.

Ashutosh Tondon is the new Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister.

Srikant Sharma continues to hold the charge of Power and Alternative Energy Department, while Rajendra Pratap Singh alias “Moti Singh” is the new Rural Development Minister.

In all, there are 25 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 22 ministers of state.

Newly-inducted Ashok Kataria has been made the Ministers of State with independent charge for Transport, while he has also been made the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

While Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal resigned a day before the Cabinet expansion, newly-inducted Satish Dwivedi has been made the Minister of State for Basic Education with independent charge.

Neelkhand Tiwari, who was elevated from Minister of State to Minister of State with independent charge, has Torusim, Culture as well as Religious Endowment departments.

Among Ministers of State, while Baldev Alakh has been given the Jal Shakti Department under Mahendra Singh, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyaya is the Junior Minister for Public Works Department. Neelima Katiyar is Higher Education Junior Minister, while another newly-inducted Minister of State, Ajit Singh Pal, has the charge of Electronic and Information Technology. Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh has been appointed at the MSME Department.