‘Won’t do love marriage’: Amravati students made to take oath on Valentine’s day eve

Students of the Amravati college in Nagpur said, “I will not get entangled in love and will not do love marriage.” (Representational image) Students of the Amravati college in Nagpur said, “I will not get entangled in love and will not do love marriage.” (Representational image)

The students of an all-girls college in Maharashtra’s Amravati were asked by their teachers to take an oath against the notion of love marriage on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Administering oath for a “strong and healthy India”, the students of Mahila Kala Vanijya Mahavidyalaya on Thursday said in unison, “I take oath that I have complete faith in my parents. So, considering the incidents happening around, I will not get entangled in love and will not do love marriage. Also, I wouldn’t marry anyone demanding dowry. If my parents marry me off by giving dowry due to some social compulsions, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from the parents of my would-be daughter-in-law and will not give dowry for my daughter’s marriage. I am taking this oath for a strong and healthy India.”

During a discussion held by teachers of the varsity titled ‘Challenges Before Youths’, 40 of the 100 students participating in the National Service Camp (NSS) took the oath.

In a bid to curb crime against women, Principal of the college Rajendra Havre said the idea of the oath was to ensure that girls focus on studies and think of marriage at a later stage in life. “Nobody is opposed to love but youths must understand the difference between love and sexual attraction. Parents send their children for education and girls run away with someone. So it is our duty to inculcate values of responsibility towards their parents and their career,” Havre said.

Pradeep Dande, a professor of political science, said, “I asked girls why do they get tempted for love marriages? Why do girls run away? Have they lost faith in their parents? The idea of oath struck me during the discussion.”

When asked if the taking the oath was compulsory, Dande denied and said it was optional. “We had no intention to impose it on them. So the girls who agreed took the oath while others stayed out.”

When pointed out that many incidents of crime against women happen out of one-sided affairs from men’s side, Havre responded, “You can’t do anything about it.”

