‘I was unaware of his other side’: After stepping down as women’s panel head, Rupali Chakankar denies wrongdoing amid Ashok Kharat row

Rupali Chakankar, who resigned as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission on Friday amid a controversy over her alleged links to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of rape, claimed that she was “unaware of his other side” and that she was being targeted because she was a woman.

Speaking to reporters after submitting her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Chakankar claimed that her association with Ashok Kharat’s trust was rooted in her family’s long-standing connection to the Warkari tradition. “However, I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone know what a person will do or how they will act in the future? Many people have photos with Kharat, but it hurts that I am being specifically targeted and accused because I am a woman,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

Kharat was arrested on March 17 after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times between 2022 and 2025 after gaining her trust by claiming divine powers. Following his arrest, photos surfaced showing Chakankar with Kharat, including one where she is seen holding an umbrella over him and another where she is allegedly performing a ritual. She has also been accused of threatening a local reporter who had earlier exposed Kharat.

Chakankar admitted to considering Kharat and his wife as spiritual gurus, but emphasised that the videos currently circulating are nearly six years old. “The video of the padya-pujan (washing of feet) is from five to six years ago. My husband and I attended programmes at the trust out of spiritual faith. At that time, we had no information about his personal conduct or any future wrongdoings. How can anyone predict how a person will behave years down the line?” Chakankar questioned.

She further noted that her official tenure as a director at Kharat’s trust had ended on August 8, 2025. She also denied pressuring a reporter to apologise to Kharat.

Chakankar said that she chose to step down to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation into the allegations against Kharat. “There is no question of supporting Kharat’s actions. What has surfaced is disgusting and wrong. I have met with Sunetra Pawar to request a thorough probe. I want the truth to come out with evidence,” she added.

Chakankar claimed that she recently received an email from a girl complaining about an employee working in Kharat’s office. Until then, Kharat’s name had not surfaced, and the complaint was specifically against his staff member, she said, adding that action was taken accordingly.

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Addressing specific rumours—including a claim by some, including Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, that she had cut her ring finger as part of a “black magic” or “hypnosis” ritual—Chakankar dismissed the reports as baseless and said that she will be sending a legal notice against those who spread the false information.

In her formal resignation letter, Chakankar cited “personal reasons” for stepping down and reiterated her commitment to the law. “The guilty party in this case will definitely face action. I am resigning from the post of chairperson of the State Women’s Commission to ensure an impartial investigation,” she said.