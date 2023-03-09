scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Woman and 2 daughters die by suicide in Aligarh over poverty

She mixed poison in their food Wednesday night after which.....

suicide news, indian expressThe police said the deceased, Nagina, was a drug addict and her husband, Khalil Khan, died a few years ago. (File)

A 55-year-old woman and her two daughters, including a minor, allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh late Wednesday night because of poverty. The police said the deceased, Nagina, was a drug addict and her husband, Khalil Khan, died a few years ago.

They said Nagina was finding it hard to make both ends meet because of her addiction and that it had also put her health at risk.

She mixed poison in their food Wednesday night after which she and two of her daughters—Bano, 18, and Paki, 17—died, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said they were informed by their neighbours about the bodies of the mother and her two daughters lying in their rented apartment in Islam Nagar.

“A police team that rushed to the spot found a polythene which probably had the poisonous substance that they had consumed. No FIR has been lodged in this connection,” said Naithani.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:29 IST
