With ‘moderate’ air quality, Pune records 9.6 degrees

Pune city on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees, marginally higher than the previous two days. Later this week, the cold conditions are likely to reduce over the city, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

During the day, the minimum temperature recorded at Pashan station was 10.5 degrees and at Lohegaon it was 12.4 degrees.

The Air Quality Index for the city recorded on Wednesday was 121, which is considered under the ‘moderate’ category.

The latest forecast suggests that the city’s maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees and the minimum would settle around 10 degree Celsius on Thursday. The SAFAR has forecast the city’s AQI to be 112 on February 11.