Will welcome tribals displaced during Salwa Judum: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday announced that the state would create a conducive environment for the rehabilitation of families who had taken refuge in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during Salwa Judum — when armed tribals were appointed as special police officers to combat Maoists — between 2005 and 2009. Baghel on Monday met a delegation of over 150 people from among the affected families who expressed their intent to return to the state.

According to official estimates, around 55,000 tribal families were displaced and some had escaped to Andhra Pradesh, parts of which are now in Telangana.

In March this year, over 200 families under the banner of Walsa Adiwasulu Samakhya (displaced tribals’ group) had written to Chhattisgarh Tribal Development Minister Kawasi Lakhma, requesting rehabilitation while laying down jobs, land ownership and other benefits as the preconditions. “Due to the political violence in Chhattisgarh, we had to flee to Andhra Pradesh. Now, when the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are taking over the forestland that we had started cultivating more than a decade ago, we have nowhere to go. We are scared to go back to our villages as they are now occupied by the Maoists,” the letter stated.

In the Monday meeting that was also attended by Lakhma and Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Bhanupratap Singh, Baghel extended a ‘wholehearted’ welcome to the displaced families. “The state government will chalk out an action plan to create a conducive environment for their rehabilitation,” the CM said. “Those who had to migrate during the Salwa Judum, and want to come back now will be provided all kinds of facilities along with land for agriculture,” Baghel added.

A group of 120 displaced tribals is also going to Delhi to meet the representatives of central government and to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on April 6.