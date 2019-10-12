What works for Dushyant: his surname, old INLD supporters, connect with locals

“My name is Chand Ram Valmiki, son of Gaje Singh. I promise, I will vote for you only. And this bull is witness to my oath,” a farmer riding his bullock cart near Kasun village of Jind district shouts to Jannayak Janata party leader Dushyant Chautala.

As Dushyant acknowledges Chand Ram, he can’t help notice the T-shirt that the farmer is wearing. It has Chief Minister Manohar Lak Khattar’s photo printed on it.

As if on cue, Chand Ram responds. “I am wearing this T-shirt only because somebody gifted it to me. But I am with you,” he assures again.

Dushyant is locked in one of the most keenly observed poll battles in Haryana. The former MP from Hisar will once again take on BJP’s sitting MLA Prem Lata, who had defeated him from the Jat-dominated Uchana Kalan constituency by a margin of over 7,000 votes in the 2014 Assembly polls. Prem Lata is wife of Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Birender Singh.

The 31-year-old leader enjoys a huge craze among the village youth and women. “Aaj to manne Dushyant dekh liya. Yo to banra barga lage se (Today, I saw Dushyant. He looks like a groom),” a middle-aged woman is heard saying as JJP supporters rush to welcome him at Uchana Kalan.

Birender Singh, who represented Uchana Kalan five times in the Haryana Assembly, terms Dushyant as an “outsider” in the constituency. To counter the allegation, Dushyant has started spending nights with the villagers, something that his great grandfather and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal used to do. On Thursday, he stayed the night at the residence of Pandit Satbir Fauji in Dahola village. Fauji has remained a supporter of Chautala family since the days of Devi Lal.

“The supporters were with me till 1:30am. I had to request them to go to sleep, so that we could start the day early. They again reached to me at 6 am,” Dushyant tells The Indian Express.

The JJP leader is prompt in seeking blessings from elders and women whenever he visits any home or stays back to tea or food. With party flag in hands, his supporters queue up along the roads whenever he passes through the villages of this constituency.

“We want to see you as chief minister not only an MLA,” Dharmbir Nehra tells him at Dahola village. Dushyant, however, tells him that only 10 days are left for the polls. “Don’t leave any house unvisited,” he says. Dushyant interrupts when a supporter introduces himself as “an old worker of INLD”. “Now say, I am a volunteer of the JJP,” Dushyant tells him.

His associate Jora Singh, meanwhile, is harried as party supporters keep calling him time and again asking him to get Dushyant to their home for tea. “How can I ensure presence of Dushyant at six places in a village for tea? Tell them to gather at one place please,” he instructs a supporter on phone adding that the young leader has to address 14 public meetings in a day. It includes Valmiki Sammelan at Chhatar village. Jora Singh also maintains list of houses where Dushyant has to go to express condolence.

A friend of Dushyant’s from his days at Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar, Sehjvir Brar looks after coordination related responsibilities while a relative Pankaj Jhajthra is known as “sarthi” as he has been driving around Dushyant for the past 10 years.

On Friday, a former chairman of local municipal council, Inder Singh Sheokand, has invited Dushyant for breakfast. “I was with Chaudhary Birender Singh since 1977 when he won the first election from here as a Congress candidate. We even voted for his son Brijendra Singh in this year’s Lok Sabha election but Chaudhary had lately started ignoring me. That’s why we decided to support Dushyant,” says Inder Singh, 67.

A four-time municipal councillor, Inder Singh headed the civic body for 10 years till 2010. “We don’t think that JJP will gain majority in this Assembly election but the party will emerge as a key player,” he says.

But its not that everybody at the breakfast attended by over 200 was a JJP supporter. “I came here only because of family relations,” says Ramkala Sheokand, a BJP supporter.

Dushyant’s poll campaign is mainly focused on the issue of unemployment even as the BJP has kept it centered around scrapping of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. BJP candidate Prem Lata also tells the voters how the BJP government has ensured government jobs on merit and development works in all areas without any discrimination.