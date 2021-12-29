Gujarat: Website launched for panchayat services selection

December 29, 2021 4:30:20 am
Panchayat minister Brijesh Merja Tuesday launched the website of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), which will be a one-stop platform for all the recruitment procedures for various cadres of Panchayat Class III services to be done by the board, said an official release.
The release said GPSSB will hold recruitment of a number of cadres of panchayat services and the website has been launched to provide all the information related to the same to the candidates.
It said that the website — https://gpssb.gujarat.gov.in/ — will be helpful to all the candidates preparing for recruitment exams of the board. Chairman of the board Naresh Shah and other members were present on the occasion.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-