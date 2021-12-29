Gujarat: Website launched for panchayat services selection

Panchayat minister Brijesh Merja Tuesday launched the website of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), which will be a one-stop platform for all the recruitment procedures for various cadres of Panchayat Class III services to be done by the board, said an official release.

The release said GPSSB will hold recruitment of a number of cadres of panchayat services and the website has been launched to provide all the information related to the same to the candidates.

It said that the website — https://gpssb.gujarat.gov.in/ — will be helpful to all the candidates preparing for recruitment exams of the board. Chairman of the board Naresh Shah and other members were present on the occasion.