Kerala: Two killed in explosion near Wayanad

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Amina, 35, and her neighbour Benny, were killed after an explosion went off at her house.

The police were informed of the incident after neighbours heard the explosion and rushed to find their bodies.

At least two people were killed in an explosion in Naikkatti near Sulthan Batheri in Wayanad on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Amina, 35, and her neighbour Benny, were killed after an explosion went off at her house. The nature of the blast and motive behind it is being ascertained by the police, reported news agency PTI.

The police were informed of the incident after neighbours heard the explosion and rushed to find their bodies. Amina’s husband Nasar was not at home at the time.

The police is reportedly probing whether the two were in a relationship.

