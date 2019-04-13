Water supply in parts of Gurgaon to be affected

Water supply in parts of Gurgaon may be affected for 15 hours on April 15, with the GMDA carrying out upgradation of the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant and the Sector 51 boosting station. According to officials, water supply will be shut between 7 am and 10 pm for the purpose, affecting more than 12 sectors. “This plant supplies water largely to Master Supply Zone 3, and the shutdown will affect Sectors 47 to 57, as well as DLF5 on Golf Course Road,” a spokesperson said.