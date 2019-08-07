Water level in Ukai dam goes up by 39 ft

The water level in Ukai dam has gone up by 39 feet and crossed 319.55 feet with an inflow of 87,308 cusecs from the catchment areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra that has been receiving heavy rainfall for 12 days.

Advertising

On Tuesday afternoon, the water level touched 319.55 feet in the dam in Tapi district with a total volume of 3,565.48 MCM (million cubic metre). Dam authorities said that the dam is filled to 48.12 per cent of its capacity.

The water level in the dam, which receives water only during monsoon season, was 279 feet on July 26. With heavy rain in 39 catchment areas spread across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the water level started increasing, dam authorities said.

In 2018, the maximum water level in the dam measured on September 25 was 319 feet when the rainfall in the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra was below average.

Advertising

SR Mahakaal, superintendent engineer of irrigation department of Surat, said, “Ukai dam supplies water for irrigation, drinking and industrial uses to districts like Tapi, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad and Navsari. For irrigation, a total of 3,500 MCM water is supplied in the entire year. We supply 475 MCM water for drinking purpose to all five districts and 250 MCM for industrial purposes.”

The water level in the dam on May 21 was 279.64 feet, amounting to 335 MCM, which was 16 feet less than the level on the same date last year when 639 MCM of water stood at 263 feet. Surat Municipal Corporation is a major consumer with an average daily consumption of 1,150 MLD (million litres per day).

Due to the water shortage in the dam, the dam authorities had on 21 May, 2019, intimated the Surat Municipal Corporation to cut short the water usage. Multinational companies and GIDC were also informed of the same.

“This year, though initial days of monsoon were not good, later the scene changed and Ukai dam started receiving water due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas in MP and Maharashtra. The present level in the dam is good compared to past two years. In 2018, the maximum water level in the dam was 319 feet, while in 2017 the maximum water level in the dam was 324 feet. We are hopeful that with the rainfall in August, September and October, the dam would be filled to 345 feet. The top level of the dam is 356 feet. If the dam is filled, there would be no shortage of water for irrigation, drinking, and industrial use,” said Mahakaal.