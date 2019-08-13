Watch: Elderly couple fights off armed robbers in Tirunelveli

An elderly couple in Kalyanipuram village near Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu fought off two masked robbers who tried to strangle them on Sunday night. CCTV footage of the couple fending off the masked intruders with slippers, plastic stools, chairs, and buckets is viral on social media.

Advertising

In the 1 minute 17 seconds video, Shanmugavel is seen sitting at a chair outside his farmhouse when one of the intruders is seen sneaking up on him. When Shanmugavel reaches out to pick up a piece of paper placed on the table, the masked man pulls the elderly man back and attempts to choke him with a cloth. Shanmugavel tries to escape from the intruders’ lock and shouts for help.

At this juncture, his wife Senthamarai opens the door of the house and rushes to help her husband when a second masked man appears.

The footage showed Senthamarai immediately attacking the robbers with slippers and other items as Shanmugavel breaks free from the intruder’s grip and joins his wife in fighting them with stools, chairs and other items. The thieves are seen armed with machetes and sickles.

Advertising

The struggle came to an end after the two burglaries fled the spot.

According to reports, Senthamarai lost her gold chain weighing five sovereigns to the culprits. The Tirunelveli district police officials are carrying out further investigation.