Ward 10, where SEC ordered repolling, goes to Cong

CONGRESS ON Thursday secured ward no. 10, where the State Election Commission (SEC) had ordered re-polling. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother won by a margin of 925 votes. Re-polling was conducted in two booths of the ward on Wednesday after Azad Group-AAP candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon leveled allegations of booth capturing.

Of a total of 2,059 votes polled, Jeeti Sidhu got 1,468 votes while Kahlon managed to get 543. BJP candidate Roshan Lal got only 11 votes while SAD’s Amit Chopra got only 17 votes. As many as 16 voters opted for None Of The Above (NOTA).

Independent candidates Jahid Hussain and Kishore Kumar Pal got one vote each while independent candidate Kanwal Nain Singh Sodhi got two votes. Another independent candidate Gurpreet Singh failed to get a single vote.

After winning elections, Jeeti Sidhu said the efforts to derail his election were made by his opponents, but in the end he won. He thanked the voters for showing faith in him.

The election in ward no. 10 was dramatic as the State Election Commission (SEC) had ordered re-polling. Voting was held on Wednesday and results were delayed for a day.

Kahlon, a former SAD councillor, switched loyalties to the Kulwant Singh-led Azad Group and contested against Jeeti Sidhu.