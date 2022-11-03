scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh and other districts during Panchayat elections

Heavy police deployment was seen in the villages during the polling time to control the situation.

haryana police, haryana panchayat elections news, haryana news, indian expressPolice personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the Haryana panchayat elections. (PTI Photo)

Violence and stone pelting were reported from outside several polling booths in Haryana as the Panchayat elections were held in nine districts of the state. Incidents of stone pelting and even firing were reported in Nuh, Jhajjar, and Kaithal.

The first phase of the elections was conducted on Wednesday morning.

While senior police officers maintained there were no major clashes and the polling was peaceful, videos from Nuh’s Chandaka area show two groups pelting stones at each other and fighting outside a polling booth. People were also seen fighting and pelting stones at a farm. Local residents also alleged that a group of people started firing.

More than 25-30 people were injured in the fighting and private cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the violence. A few policemen were also injured in the violence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Also Read |Panchayat polls: Haryana sees 70.4% turnout, first phase remains peaceful

However, a police spokesperson said they had controlled the situation. “We didn’t see firing taking place. Two groups had clashed over voting and other differences. They pelted stones and thrashed each other. The polling process wasn’t affected. This was outside the booth and at farms,” added the spokesperson.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the villages during the polling time to control the situation.

In Jhajjar, clashes were reported between two groups at a polling booth and an electronic voting machine (EVM) allegedly fell during polling. The police soon rushed to the spot and removed the two parties involved in the clashes.

Advertisement

In Kaithal’s Kalayat area, people pelted stones at each other over voting and got into fights. This was, however, far from the polling booth.

Haryana Director General of Police PK Agrawal told the media, “Any kind of effort to disrupt the polling process was neutralised as a result of vigorous patrolling by the patrolling parties coupled with effective action and decisive intervention carried out since early morning by the police and administration across the state”.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:21:04 am
Next Story

Apple to keep Qualcomm chips in 2023 in turnabout

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement