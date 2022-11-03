Violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh and other districts during Panchayat elections

Violence and stone pelting were reported from outside several polling booths in Haryana as the Panchayat elections were held in nine districts of the state. Incidents of stone pelting and even firing were reported in Nuh, Jhajjar, and Kaithal.

The first phase of the elections was conducted on Wednesday morning.

While senior police officers maintained there were no major clashes and the polling was peaceful, videos from Nuh’s Chandaka area show two groups pelting stones at each other and fighting outside a polling booth. People were also seen fighting and pelting stones at a farm. Local residents also alleged that a group of people started firing.

More than 25-30 people were injured in the fighting and private cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the violence. A few policemen were also injured in the violence.

However, a police spokesperson said they had controlled the situation. “We didn’t see firing taking place. Two groups had clashed over voting and other differences. They pelted stones and thrashed each other. The polling process wasn’t affected. This was outside the booth and at farms,” added the spokesperson.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the villages during the polling time to control the situation.

In Jhajjar, clashes were reported between two groups at a polling booth and an electronic voting machine (EVM) allegedly fell during polling. The police soon rushed to the spot and removed the two parties involved in the clashes.

In Kaithal’s Kalayat area, people pelted stones at each other over voting and got into fights. This was, however, far from the polling booth.

Haryana Director General of Police PK Agrawal told the media, “Any kind of effort to disrupt the polling process was neutralised as a result of vigorous patrolling by the patrolling parties coupled with effective action and decisive intervention carried out since early morning by the police and administration across the state”.