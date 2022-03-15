Villagers allege illegal sand mining in Kharar, police say raiding areas

The illegal sand mining in Kharar has still not stopped. Villagers allege they saw trucks ferrying sand on Saturday night too.

Police officials, however, claim that they had been raiding the areas and the mining operations were shut.

Ram Singh, a resident of Abhipur, told The Indian Express that till Saturday night, he saw the trucks laden with sand cross through their village. He added that he did not see the vehicles in the daytime but the movement of trucks did not stop.

“No, the mining has not stopped, but some of the villagers told me that they saw policemen checking the crushers on Sunday. It is a long- pending demand of the villagers to stop this illegal practice. We are hopeful that the new government will do something,” Ram Singh added.

Bhag Singh who had been fighting against the illegal sand mining said that they had raised the issue before the elections and also demanded that this illegal practice should be stopped.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann did not answer the phone call and the message.

SP(Rural) Manpreet Singh said that he had already directed the police officials to check the areas and do not let anybody indulge in illegal practice.

“We have already stopped it and nobody shall be allowed to do it,” he claimed.

The area is notorious for illegal sand mining. For the past 15 years, it was being alleged by the local residents that the illegal sand mining was going on with the patronage of politicians. Even in the previous government, there were allegations that some influential politicians were behind the illegal practice.