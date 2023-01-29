scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Varun Datta’s venture capital firm Truth Ventures financed Inery Blockchain

"The shared objective of this alliance is targeted at making decentralised database administration a standard instead of an exception," Datta said.

Datta's Truth Ventures has invested in several companies including Gordium Healthcare, Moneto Sports, and Bet Neo.

Venture capitalist Varun Datta’s Truth Ventures has invested in data system company Inery. The two firms have joined hands to promote the use of decentralized databases.

“We believe that this innovative technology has the power to bring a revolution in how data is handled. Be it online or offline. With this partnership, Inery’s ability to realize its full potential will be boosted. And, the drive for widespread decentralized database use in both the standard and Web3 spaces will be aided,” Varun Datta, founder and CEO, Truth Ventures said.

Truth Ventures is a venture capital company that invests in startups, early-stage enterprises, and businesses with growth potential in the fields of entertainment, blockchain technology, healthcare, and holistic wellness, internationally.

Datta’s Truth Ventures has invested in several companies including Gordium Healthcare, Moneto Sports, and Bet Neo.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:07 IST
