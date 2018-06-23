Vadodara school murder case: Prime accused traced, questioned by authorities

The suspect’s bag containing sharp-edged weapons (Express Photo) The suspect’s bag containing sharp-edged weapons (Express Photo)

The prime suspect in the murder of the Class IX student, whose body was found in the boy’s toilet of a government-aided school in Vadodara, was traced to Valsad and brought here for questioning on Saturday. The police had recovered a bag containing seven sharp-edged weapons and a liquid mixture of chilly powder from a terrace adjacent to the school building on Friday, believed to belong to the accused.

“As he is a juvenile, we aren’t directly interrogating him. We have roped in an NGO and taking the due legal course. The interrogation is underway and we are trying to find out the reason behind the crime,” SG Patil, ACP Vadodara Police, said. The accused is a student of the same school.

A 15-year-old tribal student was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon. The victim, who was found lying in a pool of blood in the boys’ toilet, succumbed to his injuries before an ambulance arrived. According to the police, the student was attacked on the rear of his head with a sharp object, his throat was slit and there were stab wounds on his stomach. His body bore 22 injury marks — in arms, stomach and head.

“The owner of the bag is one of our prime suspects, but we are yet to see the video footage from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the school. We also believe that it could be a planned murder, and more than one student could be involved in it,” Investigation Officer A K Wadiya of Wadi police station had said.

The victim, who stayed with his uncle in Vadodara City, had been transferred to the school this year after completing his initial schooling from another school in the city. He had been to school just for a day before he was killed.

