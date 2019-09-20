Vadodara: Corporator bathes in public to protest water contamination

The issue of water contamination that has been nagging BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) since April this year was highlighted on Thursday by a Congress corporator who decided to bathe in public.

Corporator Anil Parmar who has made a series of complaints to the civic body bathed at the Ajwa water tank along with a dozen other residents of the area.

Parmar said, “The issue of water contamination has become a joke in Vadodara because even after getting the main filtration plant cleaned and suspension of officers, there has been no change in the turbidity of water. Every day, residents are forced to use water which is sub-standard in quality with the VMC claiming that it is trying to find a solution. The fact, however, is that they are not even trying and they are taking the people for granted. The public bath was a symbolic protest against the insensitive attitude of the ruling party.”

Parmar and his supporters raised slogans against the BJP and urged the people to join a mass movement. “It has been over eight months since the water is contaminated and there is no sense of urgency. On the other hand, residents are being advised to call paid water tankers and drinking water cans for clean water. This is nothing but open corruption by the BJP,” Parmar said.

VMC city engineer PM Patel said that while the issue of the contaminated water due to the lack of maintenance of the Nimeta filtration water plant has been resolved, engineers are trying to ascertain if sewage water has got mixed with drinking water.