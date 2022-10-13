Uttarakhand: Day after woman dies in firing, murder case registered against UP police team

A day after a woman died in alleged police firing by an Uttar Pradesh police team that had come to Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district to nab a wanted gangster, the Uttarakhand Police registered a murder case against the UP policemen on a complaint from the woman’s family.

The Uttarakhand police identified the woman as Gurpreet Bhullar, the wife of local BJP leader and block pramukh Gurtej Bhullar, and said that they had no prior information from the Uttar Pradesh police about their plans.

Talking to The Indian Express, DIG (Kumaon) Nilesh Anand Bharne said that a first information report (FIR) was registered at Kunda police station following a complaint from the woman’s family. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The woman was cremated on Thursday. There is an FIR registered on the complaint of her family against UP Police…The Uttarakhand police were not given any prior information about Uttar Pradesh cops coming to arrest a wanted accused,” he told The Indian Express.

While Bharne claimed that the situation was now under control, locals had carried out protests in the area following Gurpreet’s death. On the UP police team’s claim that Gurpreet’s death was not from their bullet, he said that forensic tests are being conducted.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad had gone to Uttarakhand to arrest gangster Jafar, who carries a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. On Wednesday, trailing Jafar, the team reached Bharatpur area of Udham Singh Nagar, when Jafar allegedly ran into the house of a local resident. The police team, in plain clothes, followed and was allegedly attacked. Clashes and cross-firing took place, resulting in Gurpreet’s death and injuries to five police personnel. Among the five injured cops, two had bullet injuries and doctors stated their condition as critical.

“The block pramukh, Gurtej Bhullar, is a well-respected person here and a police team from Moradabad arrived here in Udham Singh Nagar without giving any information, to conduct a raid at his house. Prima facie, we have found that none of them were in their (police) uniform. We are investigating as to who arrived and how many people were there,” DIG Bharne said, talking to the media earlier.

Advertisement

“Teams have been formed to look into the case. We have also received another complaint (from the UP cops) against 10-12 persons. We have also talked to the UP Police and asked why they did not inform the police and officers here if there was a wanted person here,” he added.