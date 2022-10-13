scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Uttarakhand: Day after woman dies in firing, murder case registered against UP police team

The Uttarakhand police said they were not given any prior information about the Uttar Pradesh police coming to Udham Singh Nagar district to nab a wanted gangster.

Woman had died in alleged firing by UP policemen

A day after a woman died in alleged police firing by an Uttar Pradesh police team that had come to Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district to nab a wanted gangster, the Uttarakhand Police registered a murder case against the UP policemen on a complaint from the woman’s family.

The Uttarakhand police identified the woman as Gurpreet Bhullar, the wife of local BJP leader and block pramukh Gurtej Bhullar, and said that they had no prior information from the Uttar Pradesh police about their plans.

Talking to The Indian Express, DIG (Kumaon) Nilesh Anand Bharne said that a first information report (FIR) was registered at Kunda police station following a complaint from the woman’s family. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The woman was cremated on Thursday. There is an FIR registered on the complaint of her family against UP Police…The Uttarakhand police were not given any prior information about Uttar Pradesh cops coming to arrest a wanted accused,” he told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

While Bharne claimed that the situation was now under control, locals had carried out protests in the area following Gurpreet’s death. On the UP police team’s claim that Gurpreet’s death was not from their bullet, he said that forensic tests are being conducted.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad had gone to Uttarakhand to arrest gangster Jafar, who carries a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. On Wednesday, trailing Jafar, the team reached Bharatpur area of Udham Singh Nagar, when Jafar allegedly ran into the house of a local resident. The police team, in plain clothes, followed and was allegedly attacked. Clashes and cross-firing took place, resulting in Gurpreet’s death and injuries to five police personnel. Among the five injured cops, two had bullet injuries and doctors stated their condition as critical.

“The block pramukh, Gurtej Bhullar, is a well-respected person here and a police team from Moradabad arrived here in Udham Singh Nagar without giving any information, to conduct a raid at his house. Prima facie, we have found that none of them were in their (police) uniform. We are investigating as to who arrived and how many people were there,” DIG Bharne said, talking to the media earlier.

Advertisement

“Teams have been formed to look into the case. We have also received another complaint (from the UP cops) against 10-12 persons. We have also talked to the UP Police and asked why they did not inform the police and officers here if there was a wanted person here,” he added.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:53:42 pm
Next Story

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Live Updates: Women observe fast on the auspicious day; await sighting of the moon

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement