After Delhi,Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,anonymous posters in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Joshi surfaced in Lucknow on Tuesday. Joshi was in-charge of UP during the Assembly elections.

Earlier,such hoardings had appeared in Delhi,Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh after Joshi resigned from UPs charge. He had also resigned from partys national executive committee before its meeting in Mumbai in May,allegedly under pressure from Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshi had later appealed to his supporters across the country that no posters  with his photos or against any BJP leader  should be put up as it harms the partys image.

The two medium-sized hoardings,depicting Joshi picture along with BJP symbol  lotus  have appeared at Kalidas Marg crossing that is close to the official residence of former UP Chief Minister and former BJP national president Rajnath Singh. In the hoarding,anonymous BJP workers have condemned the party for deviating from value-based politics.

The hoarding flashes a message  Ek ka balidan,ek ko samman,kya yahi hai BJP ki reeti,neeti aur pehchaan (Sacrifice one and honour another. Is this the policy and identity of the BJP?

BJP state spokesperson Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that he has no information about any such hoardings in the state capital.

