Uttar Pradesh: Six killed in explosion at Etah residence, says Police

AT LEAST six persons were killed and eight injured in an explosion at a residence where firecrackers were stored in Etah district Saturday, police said. The district magistrate (DM) has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident to ascertain whether crackers were being manufactured in the house, too.

Additional SP Sanjay Kumar said the incident occurred at the house of Munni Devi (50), who was among those killed. “She had a licence to manufacture and store crackers. The manufacturing unit is around half-a-kilometre away from her house and she used to store the firecrackers at home,” the ASP claimed. The other deceased were identified as Sheetal (16), Radha (12) and Anjali (11), who were sisters, and Khushi (7).

“The sixth person has been identified as Anjali, who was also 11 years old,” said an officer.

Circle Officer, Sadar area, Irfan Nasir Khan said, “The explosion occurred around 11:45 am Saurday when some children were watching television at Munni Devi’s home. Crackers stored at the house caught fire, trigerring the blast. The entire two-storey structure caved in. We are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the subsequent blast,” said Khan.

He added that eight persons suffered injuries, of whom five are critical and being treated at the PGI in Saifai of Etawah district, while three who suffered minor injuries were being treated at the Etah district hospital.

The village head’s husband, Santosh Kumar, said the impact of the blast was severe and caused minor damage to neighbouring houses. “The entire neighbourhood heard the loud noise and glass windows of neighbouring houses were shattered.

Santosh told The Sunday Express that at Munni’s house, around 10-15 children used to work and make paper shells, which were used to make crackers. “There were crackers stored at the house. A probe is on,” he said.

Etah District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti, said, “I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and after the report is submitted, we will take action. Some of the minors who have died were working at the house. There is a possibility that cracker manufacturing was going on in the house,” said Bharti.