Uttar Pradesh: Security guard of private varsity in Meerut killed

A 29-year-old security guard at Subharti University in Meerut was shot dead and two others sustained injuries when they tried to stop five intruders from forcibly entering the campus on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Nagar and the two men who suffered injuries in the attack are Anil Kumar and Kishnaveer. Police have so far identified two of the five assailants – Suraj, a student of Fine Arts department of the university, and Mohit, whose wife is a faculty in the same department.

“We are conducting raids to nab those involved in the incident. No arrests have been made so far,” said Nitin Tiwari, SSP (Meerut). At around 10 pm on Sunday, the five men, who came in a car, attempted to enter the residential area of the university when the security guards stopped them, police said. All of them were reportedly in an inebriated state. When stopped, they had a heated argument with the guards. Soon, Manoj, Anil (32) and Kishnaveer (30) joined the guards.”

“The assailants first beat up Manoj before shooting a bullet on his right temple. They then pumped two more bullets into him and also fired at other security guards who tried to save Manoj, causing injuries to Anil and Kishanveer. The assailants then fled from the spot. When the three were taken to a hospital, Manoj was declared brought dead, while the other two were admitted with bullet injuries,” said Brijesh Sharma, in charge of Jaani police station.

“Mohit and his wife are having troubles in their marriage and do not live together anymore. We are guessing that Mohit might have tried to enter the university campus in an inebriated state to settle scores with his wife. Things will be clear when we arrest them,” Sharma added.

On Monday morning, protesters led by BJP legislator from Meerut (South), Somedra Tomar, party’s Meerut chief, Mukesh Singhal, and other workers staged an agitation on the university campus demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of the deceased and job to an eligible male member of the family. The protesters also did not allow the police to take the body for post-mortem till their demands were met.

“All demands of the protesters were accepted by the university owner, Atul Gupta, who also promised the family a life-long medical care at the university hospital. We will, however, talk to the police and urge them to strengthen the security on the campus,” said Tomar.