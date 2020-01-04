Uttar Pradesh: Residents of Firozabad say locals, cops targeted them, police deny

Protests over CAA, NRC have erupted in several parts of the country and has claimed nearly 15 lives in Uttar Pradesh. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav) Protests over CAA, NRC have erupted in several parts of the country and has claimed nearly 15 lives in Uttar Pradesh. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Days after a video purportedly showed residents and policemen throwing stones, allegedly at certain establishments, during protests against the citizenship law in UP’s Firozabad on December 20, police have said incidents of stone-pelting were too scattered to contain.

The video shows a few men standing next to policemen and throwing stones at a wood godown in Rasoolpur area. The godown was later identified as belonging to one Azad Khan. In another video, the men and police can be seen attempting to set fire to the godown.

Six men from Firozabad died after the protests turned violent on December 20. While their families have alleged they were shot by the police, police officers say they did not shoot at anyone.

Firozabad city SP Prabal Pratap Singh said, “The video is showing only one aspect of the events. There was heavy stone-pelting and firing from the other side,” he said. “Since there was a heavy attack, police could not control stone-pelting from all sides. If it was a targeted attack, there could have been communal clashes which did not happen,” he added.

Many local residents in the area, however, allege that they were targeted by both police and some local residents.

Godown owner Azad Khan alleged that a crowd stormed the godown after being provoked by police. “My nephew Faraz, I and four women had taken shelter in the office to escape the crackdown. They broke locks and entered the godown and set fire. Several men in plain clothes with their faces covered joined them. I was dragged outside and beaten and this was captured on video,” alleged Khan.

His nephew Faraz (19) has been booked under attempt to murder charge and arrested. Azad maintained that Faraz was hiding with him in the godown’s office.

Police have denied allegations of excesses on Muslim establishments. They have also sent a recovery notice to Faraz’s family, finding them “complicit” in damaging public and private property but no amount has been mentioned.

A local BJP leader said they “helped” the police. “It was a display of solidarity by Hindus. They stepped up and became a shield for the police. They did not indulge in violence and their response was merely protecting the police personnel trapped from all sides in the violent clashes,” said BJP leader Prakash Bharadwaj.

