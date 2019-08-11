Uttar Pradesh: Police say 2 criminals shot dead, 3 cops injured in separate encounters

Two wanted men were shot dead in two separate encounters in Baghpat and Saharanpur in two days, police said. Two constables and a sub-inspector received bullet injuries.

Advertising

The first encounter took place on Tikri-Asara Link Road in Baghpat on Saturday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ramala) Anuj Chaudhary said he had received an input that two men were planning an attack on Tikri-Asara Link Road under Doghat Police Station.

“We laid a trap to corner the criminals but they opened fire at us. In retaliation, we too opened fire. In this, one constable, Anuj, received bullet injuries, while one of the criminals, identified as Vikas alias Phoney (32), was grievously injured. They were taken to a community health centre, where Vikas was declared brought dead. The other criminal has managed to escape,” said Chaudhary.

A resident of Kakripur village in Baghpat, Vikas was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, announced by the Baghpat Police, and Rs 25,000 by Meerut Police. He was wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot, police said.

Advertising

“We have also sought details of cases registered against Phoney in police stations from Ghaziabad, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar,” said the Chaudhary.

In the second encounter, a 30-year-old man, an active member of the dreaded Mukeem Kala gang, was shot dead in a police encounter in Chilkana area of Saharanpur police late Friday night.

Mohammad Hafiz was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was facing around 20 cases against him in different police stations of Saharanpur.

“At Carthawal, police asked two bike-borne men to stop. Instead of stopping, they fired at a police team at 11.30 pm on Friday. We retaliated and one of the duo, Muhammad Hafiz, was shot dead, while his associate managed to flee. Sub inspector Amit Sharma and constable Vineet were also injured. They were admitted to a hospital,” said SSP Saharanpur Dinesh Kumar.

Hafiz was wanted in a number of cases, including dacoity and murder. He was sent to jail in connection with a murder but released on bail, said the SSP.