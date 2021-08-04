UP’s mega drive sees 25 lakh vaccinations

With more than 76,000 vaccines administered, Ghaziabad topped the in the statewide mega vaccination drive. As per government officials, UP became the first state in the country to cross 5 crore vaccinations as more than 24 lakh vaccines shots were administered on Tuesday during the drive.

In Noida, 42316 vaccines were given to beneficiaries during the mega cluster drive across 204 centres. A nodal officer had been appointed at each centre to ensure the drive is carried out smoothly. The health officials in the district have targeted 50,000 inoculations from Tuesday onwards. The mega drive had earlier been halted due to the short supply of vaccines.

The maximum number of vaccines were administered in Ghaziabad followed by Lucknow, said officials. Awareness drives prior to the vaccination were carried out by health officials, ASHA workers, activists in both rural and urban areas. In several centres, thrice the number of vaccines were given out in comparison to usual stock.

Noida has so far given out 16.59 lakh vaccines with more than 13.58 lakh first doses. The district officials in Ghaziabad have administered 15.5 lakh shots out of which 12.7 lakh are the first dose.