UP: Over 5,000 cases in last 24 hours, 59 more die Record jump in Covid infection takes active cases to 49,000

It sought directions to the state government to take immediate steps to appoint adequate and required medical and para-medical staff to cope with Covid-19 situation in Ratnagiri district and other government hospitals in Maharashtra. (Representational)

In a first for Uttar Pradesh, it surpassed the 5,000 mark to 5,130 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,31,763. With the recovery of 80,589 patients, the state now has 48,998 active cases — fifth highest in the country after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As per the state Covid data for Tuesday, at least 11 of the total 75 districts have reported more than 100 cases with Lucknow topping the table with 831 cases.

Prayagraj recorded second-highest with 252 new cases in last 24 hours, followed closely by Kanpur Nagar (248), Basti (227), Gorakhpur (201), and Bareilly (198). At least 169 new cases were reported in Varanasi, 150 in Ballia, 116 in Barabanki, and 101 each in Deoria and Ghaziabad.

Lucknow is still the most affected district with the highest active cases of infection (6,743).

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to set up a new Covid-19 facility with 319 beds at King George’s Medical College here and efforts were being made to start it by month-end.

Meanwhile, 59 deaths were recorded in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,176.

Among the deaths reported in last 24 hours, 12 were from Lucknow, five from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Prayagraj and Deoria, three each from Varanasi, Sonbhadra and Meerut, two each from Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sultanpur and Mainpuri, and one each from Banda, Kanpur Dehat, fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pratapgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich, Sambhal, Kannauj, Unnao, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Moradabad and Gorakhpur.

Kanpur Nagar has the highest death count at 278 followed by Lucknow at 161. The toll in Varanasi has reached 107 while Meerut’s figure has jumped to 119 — third highest in the state.

Agra reported no fresh deaths and is at 101.

Talking to the mediapersons, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan claimed that the testing capacity was being increased.

After testing 1,01,039 samples on Monday, the testing count had crossed 33.14 lakh samples, he said.

For every 10 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, 14,732 samples have been tested.

He added that the state was testing three times more than what the World Health Organisation (WHO) had mandated. A significant number of tests are conducted through TrueNat and rapid antigen methods.

Prasad said of the total active cases, 20,818 (42 per cent) were in home isolation, 1,533 in private hospitals, 197 in semi-paid facilities and the rest in government-run L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid treatment centres.

He said integrated Covid care and command centres had started functioning all over the state.

