Uttar Pradesh: BJP panchayat member tries to kill self in Saharanpur over ‘false’ cases, MLA denies role

A BJP member of Deoband Zila Panchayat in Saharanpur district on Saturday tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on herself outside the residence of her party’s local MLA Kunwar Brijesh Singh in protest against alleged fake police cases against her family.

The 35-year-old Zila Panchayat member, Shashi Tyagi, alleged that the cases were filed at the behest of Singh – a charge he dismissed.

Before she could set herself ablaze, Tyagi was overpowered by police personnel and others, including Deoband BJP chief Gajraj Rana who suffered minor injuries. ”

“I have nothing to do with the criminal cases lodged against her family members. A case of attempt to murder against her father in her native Ambheta village has been lodged by a local resident, and I have even mediated in her favour in the case. The other case (of eve teasing) has been lodged against her uncle by a woman. I am ready for any enquir”,” Singh told The Sunday Express on phone.

Anand Dubey, in-charge of Deoband police station, said no case had been filed against Tyagi for the suicide bid.”

“She was taken to a local health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital in Saharanpur. She is absolutely normal by n”w,” said Dubey.

Senior police officials and BJP leaders reached her residence Saturday morning following her threat on Friday to immolate herself. They tried to talk her out of the step. On the pretext of bringing tea for them, she escaped to the residence of the MLA, two houses away from hers, and poured kerosene over herself, said a police official.

Ashwani Tyagi on Saturday said the BJP would take action against Shashi Tyagi for the suicide attempt. “Shashi Tyagi has tried to malign the image of the party,” he said.