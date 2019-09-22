Uttar Pradesh: 4 Rajasthan cops attacked during raid in Hapur

A four-member team of the Rajasthan Police was attacked by locals at Dhaulana village in Hapur district on Saturday when they – without informing the area police – raided a house in connection with a cheating case registered in the western state last month.

The head constable of Rajasthan Police, Salim Khan, lodged a complaint with Dhaulana Police Station in Hapur. He alleged that he and three other personnel were manhandled and chased away by the villagers during a house raid to arrest an accused in a cheating case.

“A case against two named and nearly a dozen unidentified persons has been registered,” said PRO of Hapur SP Yesh Veer Singh.

“Rajasthan Police raided the village without informing its counterparts. The accused in the cheating case is absconding. But we are hopeful of the arrest of the cheating accused and those who attacked the police team,” said Vishal, in-charge of Dhaulana Police Station.