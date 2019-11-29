Uttar Pradesh: 1 litre milk diluted with one bucket water served to over 80 students in Sonbhadra school

Around 171 students study at Sonbhadra district’s Chopan school, where 81 turned up on Wednesday, to whom the milk was served. (Source: ANI) Around 171 students study at Sonbhadra district’s Chopan school, where 81 turned up on Wednesday, to whom the milk was served. (Source: ANI)

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, a bucket of water was allegedly mixed in one litre of milk to feed around 81 students at a local school as part of the mid-day meal programme on Wednesday. A video surfaced on social media, which shows a cook at the Salai Banwa Primary School in Kota village boiling water in a large aluminium container before adding milk from a one-litre tetra pack. The cook is seen distributing glasses to students, who get half a glass of the highly diluted milk.

Assistant Basic Education officer said an investigation has been opened in the matter and action will be taken against the culprits, ANI reported.

“I am being told milk was unavailable, so they were directed by the authority to mix water in it, in a balanced quantity. I’m also being told that teachers had gone to get more milk but meanwhile, pictures were clicked and distributed,” ANI quoted the Assistant Basic Education officer as saying.

In another incident, two months ago, Uttar Pradesh Police had booked a journalist on charges of criminal conspiracy and fraud for recording a video, which showed students of the Seur government primary school in Mirzapur being served only roti and salt under the midday meal scheme. The reporter denied the allegations stating that he was just doing his job aa a journalist and was booked by a government trying to hide its own flaws.

