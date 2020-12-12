UT Admin sets up ‘Halfway Home’ for people with mental illness

Halfway homes are part of a multi-pronged process to help patients with mental illnesses make a smooth transition from hospitals into the patient's home.

The UT Administration has set up a Half-way Home (HWH) for people suffering from mental illness at the Disability Assessment Rehabilitation and Triage (DART) Building, in Sector 32.

The facility is availed by persons with mental illness who have recovered from an acute phase of illness and can avail services of the home for 6-18 months; which may exceed depending on their recovery and psychosocial circumstances. The HWH is being run by GMCH-32, under the administrative control of Mental Health Institute and admissions are routed through GMCH-32.

In addition to basic facilities such as shelter, food etc, all residents are provided residential psychosocial rehabilitation process involving pharmacotherapy, activities of daily living, social skills training, counselling, cognitive enhancement therapy, vocational training training, etc. Some hobby classes are also held.

