Upskilling courses to boost your career

In the modern-day world, the ability of many organisations to use cutting-edge technologies to change their workplaces into augmented environments will determine how long they survive in the age of digital technology. However, in order for this change to take place, organisations must exercise caution and avoid the costly “buy, not create” talent strategy, which involves choosing to hire valuable new employees rather than reskilling or upskilling the current workforce. Thus, sustaining skill development at all levels is vitally necessary, as it is not a static process. Moreover, as every organisation needs learning, employees should be eager to pick up new abilities and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment to create a company that is always learning, expanding, and accomplishing its goals. So, here’s a look at 5 upskilling courses that will help you boost your career.

Diploma in Data Science-Henry Harvin Data Science & Analytics Academy

Students and data analysts are given the fundamental skills necessary to apply data science in real-world settings via Henry Harvin’s data science course. It combines theory, computation, and application in the most clear-cut and helpful way possible. This is one of Henry Harvin’s signature programmes, and it’s currently ranked among India’s best Data Science courses. In addition, Henry Harvin has spent a lot of time and money meticulously ensuring that students receive only the most pertinent information during this programme. When the course is successfully completed, Henry Harvin, affiliated with the American Association of EFL, UK Cert, UKAF, MSME, and the Indian government, will endorse the Data Science certification awarded. Moreover, in this course, students will learn how to apply a variety of data science and machine learning skills and techniques, practise using a variety of tools used by data scientists and gain experience with them, master the essential steps involved in solving a data science problem, and develop data scientist-like thinking and behaviour.

Digital Marketing Course-Henry Harvin Digital Marketing Academy

During the programme, Henry Harvin Digital Marketing Academy provides candidates with a wealth of perks, including internships, job aid, live projects and training, and more. Thus, in the technologically advanced digital world. Moreover, this course enables candidates to achieve their professional objectives, earn a respectable salary, and enhance their chances of experiencing positive career progress. With the help of our CADM Training Program, aspirants will master digital marketing strategies and gain the in-demand information and abilities they need to advance in their current organisations’ hierarchies and distinguish themselves from rivals.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Training-Henry Harvin Quality Management Academy

The improvement of business performance, quality, and procedures is thought to benefit from the Lean Six Sigma skill. The learner will complete this course with the Lean and Six Sigma methodology and tools. It will also help the applicants learn all the elements of Lean Six Sigma, including Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control (DMAIC), according to the IASSC Lean Six Sigma green belt body of knowledge. This course has a variety of educational advantages, including developing abilities for statistically inference-based decision-making and data-driven problem-solving skills, learning how to explore, analyse, and resolve management problems using more than 20 different management tools, learning crucial project management and leadership skills, and extracting useful information from data using a variety of statistical and analytical tools.

HR Generalist Course-Henry Harvin Human Resource Academy

The HR generalist course will assist students in developing knowledge in a variety of areas, including processing payroll and salaries in HR, as well as PMS, LMS, and HCM. In this course, aspirants will study numerous employment regulations, including the FMLA, ADA, COBRA, FLSA, IRCA, and the basics of pay cheques. Additionally, using HR analytics, reporting, and benchmarking, students will learn how to manage the implementation of policies. As the HR department is the most important in all firms, there is a big gap in employment in the human resource management field, and HR positions are growing quickly, with good career prospects. This course is open to graduates and post-graduates who wish to pursue careers in human resource management, HR professionals who want to advance their careers, and those who want to change their occupations to become HR professionals.

Business Accounting & Taxation Course-Henry Harvin Accounts Academy

The Certified Business Accounting and Taxation Course (CATP) covers essential accounting topics like GST, Income Tax, and TDS that significantly impact how financial businesses operate in India. The business accounting and taxation course is intended for professionals who want to pursue a rewarding career in accounting and taxation. The specialists who teach the GST certification course regularly appear on renowned platforms and provide a 360-degree view of GST legislation. In addition, it covers the most recent themes, including GSTR 3B, GSTR 1, GSTR 2A, new e-Invoicing regulations, claiming ITC if it isn’t reflecting, etc. Aspirants will master the fundamentals of accounting and taxation, receive instruction on GST and indirect taxation ideas, gain knowledge of TDS and TCS, as well as discover the skills and expertise of skilled educators in this course. Additionally, aspirants will learn about income tax and business income, discover practical ways to use conceptual accounting and taxation skills, and create financial plans for their companies.