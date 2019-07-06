Toggle Menu
UP: Eight killed, 3 injured in tempo-truck collision

Eight people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck early Saturday morning in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“The accident took place at around 6.30 am on Dibiyapur-Bela road when the ill-fated tempo tried to overtake another tempo and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” Superintendent of Police Suniti said.

She said eight passengers of the tempo died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries.

Suniti said the that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The injured are undergoing treatment a hospital, she said.

