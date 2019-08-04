UP: Chasing thief, two mowed down by train

Two women were killed after they were hit by an oncoming train while chasing a thief on railway tracks near Vrindavan station on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Meena (45) and her daughter Manisha (21), police said.

Advertising

The two were hit by the oncoming Sampark Kranti Express. Meena died on the spot, while Manisha succumbed to her injuries at hospital. According to the police, Meena’s son Aakash (23) was also in the train but was not aware of the incident.

“As per information, there was one accused who looted the deceased’s (Meena’s) bag from the train at around 4 am. The accused then pulled the chain and the train began to slow down. Both Meena and Manisha were alerted and they chased the thief as he got down from the train. While the thief crossed the tracks, Meena and Manisha were fatally impacted by another train. An FIR has been filed against an unknown accused at GRP Mathura,” said GRP Agra SP Jogendra Kumar.

The family, which originally hailed from West Bengal, was traveling to Kota and had alighted from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi. The SHO of GRP Mathura has been reserved to the police lines after the incident, police said.(right) IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman