Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on July 3, 4

On his first visit to Gujarat after becoming the Union Home Minister, BJP national president Amit Shah will attend a number of public functions in Ahmedabad on July 3 and 4.

Advertising

Discussing details about Shah’s two-day programs, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said the minister will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport on July 3 at 2pm. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and party workers will welcome the BJP chief, Vaghani added.

Shah will then proceed to Ashram Road to inaugurate the newly-built flyover at Income Tax Circle. Later, he will attend a public function at Dinesh Hall in the area, while dedicating a number of public projects, including a community hall, a library, and five talati offices in Gandhinagar.

At 5.30 pm, Shah will attend a function of party workers from seven assembly constituencies of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Vaghani said that Shah, who is fond of spending time with party workers, will greet them for ensuring his victory in the constituency with a huge margin.

On July 4, he will offer his prayers to Lord Jagannath in Jamalpur area of the city and perform Mangala Arati early morning before the Rath Yatra.