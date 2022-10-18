UN Secy-General Antonio Guterres to visit state

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Gujarat Thursday during his three-day official visit to India—his first since assuming the second term in office in January. Guterres will arrive in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, on his second visit to Gujarat on October 20 to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also hold bilateral discussions with the UNSG on issues of global concern, and steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism, a government release said Monday.

In Ekta Nagar, the UNSG is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also be visiting India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera and other development projects in the area. Guterres will also visit the Sun Temple in Modhera before departing for his onward destination from Gujarat. He had earlier visited Gujarat in October 2018.

The release stated that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021. “PM had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment,” the release said.